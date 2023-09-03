Photography Lighting Class At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present “Photography 104: Lighting” on Monday, September 18, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, in the Multipurpose Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

During this hands-on workshop for photographers of all skill levels, professional photographer Bryan Bankston will provide a detailed demonstration of lighting techniques for different photographic effects.

Discover how various lighting options – such as professional strobe lights, LED lights, and even unconventional options such as flashlights and glow sticks – can have different effects.