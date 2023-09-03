Photography Lighting Class At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will present “Photography 104: Lighting” on Monday, September 18, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm, in the Multipurpose Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.
During this hands-on workshop for photographers of all skill levels, professional photographer Bryan Bankston will provide a detailed demonstration of lighting techniques for different photographic effects.
Discover how various lighting options – such as professional strobe lights, LED lights, and even unconventional options such as flashlights and glow sticks – can have different effects.
The class is free and open to the public. For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).