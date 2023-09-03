The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with University of Houston’s Division of Technology, will present the Fourth Annual Fort Bend Future Technology EXPO on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the University of Houston Division of Technology Building in Sugar Land, 13850 University Blvd. Come see why Fort Bend County is a technology hub!

From 4:00 – 5:00 PM, guests will hear a special keynote presentation from Joseph Powell, Founding Director from the University of Houston’s Energy Transition Institute. Joseph Powell, former chief scientist for Shell and member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), has been named as the founding director of the new UH Energy Transition Institute. A nationally renowned chemical engineering expert with 36 years of industry experience, Powell has led research and development programs in new chemical processes, biofuels, and enhanced oil recovery. He is UH’s 18th member of the NAE. In addition to leading the institute, Powell serves as a faculty member in the Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at the UH Cullen College of Engineering.

Throughout the event, guests can enjoy vendor booth visits and make valuable connections. Businesses will showcase cutting-edge innovative software, consumer and business-related technology and intelligent learning systems.

Sponsored by HCC, HCSS, Page, and HR in Alignment, LLC, the event will spotlight companies who are on the forefront of technology and industry development in our region, stakeholders in the global innovation ecosystem and business leaders in the community. The mission of this unique occasion is to promote Fort Bend County as a tech hub for business and education. Fort Bend Chamber is proud to highlight the diversity amongst our technology community and provide an opportunity to spur connections, innovations and ideas! The event is open to the public and complimentary to attend.

Please contact Juliette Nessmith at 281.566.2161, juliette@fortbendcc.org or visit www.fortbendchamber.com for more information.