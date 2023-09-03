23 Harmony Public Schools campuses named to ﻿’Best High Schools in America’ list

U.S. News & World Report has named 23 Harmony Public Schools campuses to its prestigious list of Best High Schools in America.
Harmony’s rankings were the most of any public charter school system in Texas. The 42,000-student school system was also the third most-awarded school system of any kind in the Lone Star State behind only the larger Houston ISD (194,000 students) and Dallas ISD (143,000 students).
Harmony campuses which earned the honor were:
- Harmony School of Innovation – Katy
- Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land
- Harmony School of Discovery – Houston
- Harmony Science Academy – Carrollton
- Harmony Science Academy – El Paso
- Harmony Science Academy – Euless
- Harmony School of Innovation – Fort Worth
- Harmony School of Endeavor – Austin
- Harmony School of Advancement – Houston
- Harmony Science Academy – Houston
- Harmony School of Excellence – Laredo
- Harmony School of Innovation – Brownsville
- Harmony Science Academy – Austin
- Harmony School of Innovation – El Paso
- Harmony School of Innovation – Dallas
- Harmony Science Academy – Dallas
- Harmony School of Ingenuity – Houston
- Harmony School of Innovation – Garland
- Harmony School of Excellence – Austin
- Harmony Science Academy – San Antonio
- Harmony School of Innovation – Waco
- Harmony School of Excellence – Dallas
- Harmony Science Academy – Beaumont
In determining its top schools, U.S. News & World Report looks at a variety of factors, including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and college curriculum breadth (10%).
The recognitions were just the latest in a number of recent honors for Harmony. In May, the school system received two National School of Character honors.
Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.
Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year for both students and team members.