23 Harmony Public Schools campuses named to ﻿’Best High Schools in America’ list

U.S. News & World Report has named 23 Harmony Public Schools campuses to its prestigious list of Best High Schools in America.

Harmony’s rankings were the most of any public charter school system in Texas. The 42,000-student school system was also the third most-awarded school system of any kind in the Lone Star State behind only the larger Houston ISD (194,000 students) and Dallas ISD (143,000 students).

Harmony campuses which earned the honor were:

Harmony School of Innovation – Katy

Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land

Harmony School of Discovery – Houston

Harmony Science Academy – Carrollton

Harmony Science Academy – El Paso

Harmony Science Academy – Euless

Harmony School of Innovation – Fort Worth

Harmony School of Endeavor – Austin

Harmony School of Advancement – Houston

Harmony Science Academy – Houston

Harmony School of Excellence – Laredo

Harmony School of Innovation – Brownsville

Harmony Science Academy – Austin

Harmony School of Innovation – El Paso

Harmony School of Innovation – Dallas

Harmony Science Academy – Dallas

Harmony School of Ingenuity – Houston

Harmony School of Innovation – Garland

Harmony School of Excellence – Austin

Harmony Science Academy – San Antonio

Harmony School of Innovation – Waco

Harmony School of Excellence – Dallas

Harmony Science Academy – Beaumont

In determining its top schools, U.S. News & World Report looks at a variety of factors, including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and college curriculum breadth (10%).

The recognitions were just the latest in a number of recent honors for Harmony. In May, the school system received two National School of Character honors.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.