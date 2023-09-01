Royal ISD Route Updates

Enrollment continues to grow at Royal ISD! Due to the number of students living in the Lakeside and Crystal Lakes Subdivisions and the surrounding area, there will be a change to the bus number and pick-up time for all RHS and RJH students being transported.

Lake side stop: Bus 43 at 7:30 am

Crystal Lakes stop: Bus 62 at 7:25 am

Driftwood stop: Bus 62 at 7:30 am

FM 1489 stop: Bus 62 at 7:35 am

Please arrive at least 10 minutes prior to your pick-up time.

Thank you for your patience as we make this change to ensure all students are transported safely to and from school.

Royal ISD