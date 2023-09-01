Libraries To Close In Observance Of Labor Day

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch and the Mission Bend Branch, will be closed Monday, September 4, in observance of Labor Day. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, September 5.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies or music, downloading e-books, or using the research databases.

For additional information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.