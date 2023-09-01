Katy ISD Recognized as a Top Employer in Texas by Forbes

For the fourth time in the past five years, Katy Independent School District has once again earned a spot in the Forbes List of America’s Best Employers in the state of Texas.

Katy ISD is one of six school districts in Texas to make this esteemed list alongside organizations such as H-E-B Grocery Company, NASA, Houston Methodist and many more. The district earned 71st place out of the thousands of organizations across Texas.

“This honor is reflective of the dedication and talent of our teachers, administrators, support staff, and every member of the Katy ISD family who provides unique learning experiences to the more than 94,000 students we serve,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “To be honored by Forbes once again is a testament to the outstanding employees in Katy ISD,” added Gregorski.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to develop its list of America’s Best Employers by State 2023. The list is divided into 51 rankings – one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia – and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. A total of 1,392 organizations made the national list.