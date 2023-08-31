U.S. News & World Report ranks Harmony School of Advancement and Discovery among America’s top high schools

Houston, TX – U.S. News & World Report today named Harmony School of Advancement and Harmony School of Discovery among its top high schools in America in its highly-anticipated

annual rankings of U.S. public schools.

In determining its top schools, U.S. News & World Report looks at a variety of factors, including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and college curriculum breadth (10%).

Harmony School of Advancement and Discovery are part of Harmony Public Schools, a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors, and 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

In total, Harmony Public Schools had an astounding 22 schools make the U.S. News & World Reports “Best High Schools” rankings for 2022-2023, including schools in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Waco, Katy, Sugar Land, Brownsville, Carrollton, Garland, Euless, and Beaumont.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 61 high performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 61 campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.