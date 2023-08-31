The Periwinkle Foundation presents Making A Mark® art exhibit highlighting art and creative writing from children and teens at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center

Guest artist Chelsea Clarke worked with patients to create a large, collaborative piece focused on their drawings of plants and flowers

HOUSTON, August 31, 2023 – The Periwinkle Foundation, through the Periwinkle Arts In Medicine (PAIM) program, presents the 2023 Making A Mark® art exhibit highlighting art and creative writing from children and teens at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center and featuring special guest artist Chelsea Clarke. The annual exhibition of more than 250 original pieces of individual art and creative writings by children touched by cancer and blood disorders is open through September at Texas Children’s Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in honor of Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Making A Mark® is located on the Level 3 Auxiliary Bridge which connects Texas Children’s Hospital West Tower and Mark Wallace Tower. Patients, visitors and staff members will be able to enjoy the artwork throughout the month of September.

“For Making A Mark, I worked with the children at Periwinkle Day Camp in June to create life drawings of fresh flowers, which I arranged into little gardens for us to screen print on tote bags and to make coloring books,” says Clarke. “The designs were inspired by the beauty of plants, growth, and working together to build something amazing.”

“I wanted to incorporate that energy into my final piece, so I utilized the students’ drawings to create an edition of prints that brings each individual contribution together into a large, screen-printed collage,” Clarke continues. “This was such a meaningful experience for me, as I was a patient at Texas Children’s Hospital for several weeks in 1999 and took art classes myself. I hope I have made a positive impact on the children’s summer camp experience through art.”

Established in 1997, PAIM at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center is an integral part of the Center’s commitment to providing comprehensive care in a child-centered environment to meet the emotional, social, educational, and medical needs of patients.

Art encourages self-expression and is particularly helpful in relieving stress in children who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment or blood transfusions. Making music, singing songs, dancing, watching plays, writing poetry and creating visual art are an important part of the healing process.

The availability of artistic opportunities in healthcare settings, sometimes called ‘arts in healthcare,’ can be a vital resource in helping patients to cope with an acute illness. Art and healthcare go hand-in-hand because art enhances the healing environment and treatment experience.

The Periwinkle Foundation celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, thanks to its founder, Paul Gerson, M.D., who is still actively involved in the organization and attends Camp Periwinkle each summer. The Periwinkle Foundation’s goal is to create a world of joy and healing beyond medicine. This is accomplished through camps throughout the year, PAIM and the Long-term Survivor Program.

For more information about the Periwinkle Foundation and its programs and events, please visit www.periwinklefoundation.org.

About The Periwinkle Foundation

The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital. Funds raised through Periwinkle Cycle help support the Periwinkle Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs that serve more than 14,000 children, teens and families.

About Chelsea Clarke

Chelsea Clarke is a recent graduate of the University of Kentucky in Lexington, where she investigated the intersections of various media such as print, fibers, ceramics, and drawing. Her conceptual practice mirrors this multidisciplinary approach as it focuses on discrete yet intertwining identities and their effect on her daily life. She attended undergraduate at Virginia Commonwealth University where she also finished a post-Baccalaureate degree in Nonprofit Management, which she plans to use in order to found a radically-accessible artist residency. As a Houston native, she is thrilled to return to her hometown and become a part of Texas’ vibrant artistic community. She most recently completed a residency as a Studio Artist at Houston’s prestigious Lawndale Arts Center.