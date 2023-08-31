Sens. Cruz, Cornyn on Nomination of John Kazen for U.S. Southern District of Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) released the following statements on the nomination of John Kazen to fill a judicial vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas in Laredo:

Sen. Cruz said, “Judge Kazen was recommended to me and Senator Cornyn though our bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee. Based on that assessment, my own review, and Judge Kazen’s experience in private practice and on the bench, I recommended him to the White House for nomination to the federal judicial seat in Laredo. I trust that Judge Kazen will faithfully uphold the Rule of Law and text of the U.S. Constitution, and I congratulate him and his family on this tremendous honor.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “Judge Kazen’s legal acumen, work ethic, and three decades of experience in private practice and public service make him exceptionally qualified to serve as a U.S. District Judge in Laredo. I am proud to recommend Judge Kazen for this position alongside Senator Cruz, and I am confident he will continue to carry on his father’s tremendous legacy in the Southern District of Texas once he is confirmed by the Senate.”

BACKGROUND:

The Senators recommended this nominee to President Biden following an extensive review and interview process of the candidate pool by the bipartisan Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee (FJEC). Sen. Cornyn and Sen. Cruz established the FJEC, a bipartisan panel of leading attorneys in Texas, to help identify the most qualified candidates to fill judicial vacancies. The panel reviewed applications, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations to the Senators, who interviewed individuals before making their recommendations to the President.

John A. Kazen has served as a United States Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of Texas since 2018. Previously, Judge Kazen was a partner at the law firm he established, Kazen, Meurer, & Pérez, L.L.P., from 1997 to 2018. Before that, he was a civil litigator at Kemp, Smith, Duncan, & Hammond, P.C. from 1991 to 1997. Judge Kazen served as a law clerk for Judge Robert Parker on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas from 1990 to 1991. He received his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1990 and his B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987.