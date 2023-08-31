Sens. Cruz, Boozman, Hear From Texas Agricultural Leaders From the Coast to Panhandle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Yesterday, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and John Boozman (R-Texas) ), Ranking Member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, met with Coastal Bend area agricultural leaders about what needs to be included in the next Farm Bill. Later in the day, the lawmakers participated in a Panhandle Agriculture Roundtable with community and industry leaders in Amarillo.

About the visits, Sen. Cruz said, “It was wonderful to meet with agricultural leaders from the coast to the panhandle today. Down in Corpus Christi, despite a vastly different landscape, farmers and ranchers told us the same story we heard in the Panhandle—under Joe Biden, we’ve seen the highest inflation in 40 years, which is making feed, fertilizer, diesel, and equipment more and more expensive. We need to give our farmers and ranchers the resources necessary to thrive, and I am grateful Senator Boozman is here with me to hear these concerns and work alongside me to address them.”

Sen. Boozman said, “It is important to get out of Washington and visit with stakeholders to learn firsthand what they need included in the next Farm Bill. Senator Cruz brought an excellent group of farmers and ranchers together, both in Corpus Christi and in Amarillo, to help us learn how their experiences can help shape this critical legislation. These round tables gave us valuable input to consider as we improve policies to better support the agriculture community.”