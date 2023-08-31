Igloo Coolers Celebrates Expansion With Local Community

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New Texas Distribution Center Celebrated with Elected Officials

August 31, 2023 (Brookshire, Texas) – This week, Igloo Coolers opened its doors and celebrated its new distribution center in Brookshire, Texas with a ribbon cutting ceremony. From members of the Economic Development Council (EDC), dignitaries, executives from neighboring companies and elected officials like Congresswoman Liz Fletcher to the respective Mayors of Brookshire and Katy, the event brought the local communities together.

Pictured from Left-to-Right: Brookshire Mayor Pro Tem, Jeremiah Hill; Dometic Mobile Cooling President, Josh Militello; Dometic Group President and CEO, Juan Vargues and Congresswoman Liz Fletcher Partaking in Ribbon Cutting Festivities

“On behalf of everyone at Igloo, we would like to thank every member of our local business community that attended today to celebrate this new distribution center,” said President of Dometic Mobile Cooling, Josh Militello. “More than seven decades ago, the first Igloo product was created right here in Texas, and the company is proud to continue providing jobs and producing American-made products in the local community.”

With dozens in attendance, the ribbon cutting ceremony kicked off with a speech delivered by Dometic Group’s President and CEO, Juan Vargues and even a word from Congresswoman Liz Fletcher who gave an inspiring message to the employees and event guests.

Located less than three miles away from Igloo’s headquarters in Katy, Texas, the new facility will serve as a distribution center where products are housed prior to fulfillment for the company’s national customers, retailers, and wholesalers.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.