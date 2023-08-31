Cinnaholic – Richmond Opening Friday, September 1

Plant-based cinnamon rolls and sweet treats hosting grand opening

RICHMOND, TX (August 28, 2023) – Cinnaholic, one of the fastest growing plant-based concepts in the country, will open on Friday, September 1 in Richmond, a suburb of the Houston–The Woodlands–Sugar Land area. Opening near the intersection of Waterview Meadow Drive and West Bellfort Avenue, Cinnaholic – Richmond will offer the brand’s famous plant-based, allergen-friendly cinnamon rolls and other delicious desserts seven days a week.

To kick things off, Cinnaholic – Richmond is hosting a grand opening party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on opening day. Each guest will enjoy a cinnamon roll of their choice for only $2 (limit one per customer, and only available opening day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Cinnaholic has grown in popularity in the past two years with more than 70 locations currently operating in the United States and Canada, more than 30 in development, and 50 more locations anticipated for 2023. Cinnaholic was recently ranked among Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® list.

As with all Cinnaholic stores, Cinnaholic – Richmond is locally owned and operated, including this location owned by Richmond area resident Eddie Alkhatib. Alkhatib brings more than 30 years of experience with 20 years in retail and 10 years in the food service industry, including being a franchisee of a pizza brand. In 2022, Alkhatib was looking for his next investment and small business opportunity and fell in love with the Cinnaholic brand.

“After a lot of research, Cinnaholic was different from every other concept I’ve looked at, and it really was addicting from the beginning after I tried my first cinnamon roll,” Alkhatib said about becoming a store owner. “The idea of being a partner of this franchise company made me dig deeper into the history of the founders of the company itself. This concept was truly the closest to my heart in the way that I desired to become a Cinnaholic franchise partner, especially since I have experience in dough making as a former pizza franchisee.”

With his experience of becoming a store owner, Alkhatib has begun exploring a vegan-based diet, and while he was previously not someone with a sweet tooth, now he finds himself always craving a sweet treat, with his two daughters enjoying a cinnamon roll every day for breakfast.

Cinnaholic – Richmond will offer the same menu as all other locations, including the famous cinnamon rolls, edible cookie dough and additional sweet treats like brownies, cookies, “Baby Buns,” and “Cinnacakes,” along with Dole soft serve. Cinnaholic – Richmond will offer catering and large-size ordering as well for events, meetings and more. All Cinnaholic products are 100 percent vegan, dairy- and lactose-free, egg-free, cholesterol-free and allergen-friendly.

Along with the regular menu rolls offered year-round, Cinnaholic – Richmond will serve the limited seasonal flavors, including the launch of fall flavors on September 5 of Pumpkin Cheesecake Roll, Cinnamon Toasty Crunch Roll, pumpkin bread, pumpkin cookies and more.

Most popular Cinnamon Roll flavors include:

“Old Skool” – classic cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting

“Cookie Monster” – cream cheese frosting, cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce

“Caramel Apple Pie” – caramel frosting, homemade pie crumble, fresh apples, caramel sauce

“Campfire S’mores” – marshmallow frosting, graham cookies, marshmallows, chocolate sauce

For the latest updates on this specific location, visit their Facebook page or Instagram @cinnaholic.richmondtxl as well as online at www.cinnaholic.com.

Cinnaholic – Richmond will be located at 19320 W Bellfort Blvd Suite 300, Richmond, Texas 77407 and the phone number is (281) 762-2294. Anticipated hours are Sunday to Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

About Cinnaholic

Based out of Atlanta, Georgia, Cinnaholic is the only gourmet bakery that allows customers to completely customize cinnamon rolls with more than 20 frosting flavors and over 20 topping choices. Each Cinnaholic cinnamon roll is 100% plant-based and free of dairy, lactose, eggs or cholesterol, allowing guests to enjoy their mouthwatering creations without worrying about certain dietary or allergy restrictions.

To learn more about Cinnaholic franchise opportunities, call (404) 844-8661. For more information about Cinnaholic bakeries, visit www.cinnaholic.com.