The University Run hosted by Rice University Athletics, formerly Bayou Bucket 10K, 5K, and KidsK, is back! Students, alumni, and fans are invited to participate and contend for your alma mater! Who will you represent?

WE’VE GOT SPIRIT, YES WE DO! WE’VE GOT SPIRIT HOW ‘BOUT YOU? Show us your school spirit, come dressed to impress, and represent your favorite college.

Join us for a beautiful run through Rice University, sprint down the hill, to the 50-yard line, and race to the finish, a jumbotron finish! Be sure to look up! Your friends and family will be in the stands cheering you on!

REGISTER HERE

Breckenridge Road Marathon

The Breckenridge Road Marathon is JUST THAT… a one-of-a-kind experience, with a little something for everyone! Are you looking for that bucket list race, a weekend getaway with friends, or just a great run in the mountains… then this is the perfect race for you!

The Breckenridge Road Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K will start atop beautiful Boreas Pass, at over 10,434 ft. of elevation, the spectacular views of the changing fall colors will keep you wishing you had your camera! The race will finish in the heart of Breckenridge, greeted with music, great food and the happiest faces this side of the Continental Divide! You won’t want to miss this one!

REGISTER HERE

Monster Mash Run

Karbach Brewing Monster Mash Run… the name says it all! This is without a doubt the BEST Halloween-themed run and after-party in town!

Join our Monster Mashers as they hit the streets of Houston on Saturday, October 28, 2023, running in FULL COSTUME!

Don’t forget, this makes race number 6 of the Houston Holiday Series!

REGISTER HERE

The Great Houston Pie Run

DO YOU EAT DESSERT BEFORE DINNER? SO DO WE!!!

Don’t want to get up early on Thanksgiving Day? The Great Houston Pie Run is for you! Enjoy beer, pie, a timed race, and best of all – no guilt for sleeping in on Thanksgiving Day!​

This race marks number 7 on the Houston Holiday Series track!

REGISTER HERE

Pearland Turkey Trot

What better way to give thanks and celebrate this Thanksgiving, than a morning with your closest friends and family?

Run, Eat, and Give Thanks!

Pearland, Texas – a quiet town just outside of Houston, come and join us for the 8th Annual Pearland Turkey Trot!

REGISTER HERE

Georgetown Half Marathon

Georgetown Texas is home to the most beautiful Town Square in Texas! Whether you join us for a day trip or a staycation, historic Georgetown will not disappoint.

Come run with us, enjoy the History, the poppies, the food … and a beautiful half marathon and 5K in the Texas Hill Country.

REGISTER HERE

Houston’s 12K of Christmas

DO YOU EAT DESSERT BEFORE DINNER? SO DO WE!!!

Don’t want to get up early on Thanksgiving Day? The Great Houston Pie Run is for you! Enjoy beer, pie, a timed race, and best of all – no guilt for sleeping in on Thanksgiving Day!​

This race marks number 7 on the Houston Holiday Series track!

HOUSTON HOLIDAY SERIES

REGISTER HERE

Registration is STILL open for the 2023 Houston Holiday Series!

Start the series race tour with the LoveStruck 5K and 10K and end the year with Houston’s 12K of Christmas!

The Houston Holiday Series presented by Karbach Brewing Company is an 8-event series designed to keep you running all year round.

OUR PARTNERS