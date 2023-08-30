Teens Earn Volunteer-Service Hours At Libraries’ Ya Advisory Councils

Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens entering grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.

Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The September schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:

Mission Bend Branch Library – Wednesday, September 6, 6:00 pm, Conference Room.

– Wednesday, 6:00 pm, Conference Room. Cinco Ranch Branch Library– Wednesday, September 20, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.

In addition to the Young Adult Advisory Council meetings, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer the following programs for the teen community.

YA Harry Potter Interactive Movie Night– Wednesday, September 27, 5:00-7:00 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road).

Celebrate the start of a new school year at Hogwarts! Teens are invited to wear their house colors while immersing themselves in the world of Harry Potter, with goodies, props, and a trivia challenge during a brief intermission of the movie. The featured film, which is rated PG, is based on the first book in the popular series by J.K. Rowling. Registration required.

The activities are free and open to the public. Some of the activities require registration. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311), the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900), or FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).