Sen. Cruz Visits with South Texas Agricultural Leaders

Yesterday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, met with South Texas agricultural leaders to discuss priorities for the next Farm Bill.

About the visit, Sen. Cruz said, “I am always glad to be down in Harlingen and meeting with community leaders to hear more about their needs as we prepare for the upcoming Farm Bill. Harlingen is a vibrant city in the heart of the Rio Grande Valley – 30 miles from the coast of the Gulf of Mexico – and one of the top agricultural producers in the state of Texas. One in every seven Texans has an agriculture-related occupation, and it’s of paramount importance that they have the resources they need to thrive.”