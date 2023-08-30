Nominations Now Open for the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

New School Counselor Category Announced

H-E-B is accepting nominations for educators to apply for the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards . Each year, these awards highlight Texas educators, administrators, school boards, and early childhood facilities going above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of their students and communities. This year, a new category has been added to highlight school counselors.

The counselor category looks at several criteria, including use of the Texas Model for Comprehensive School Counseling and school counseling leadership. The new category will provide an opportunity to recognize elementary and secondary counselors. ​​Ten finalists will receive $1,000 for themselves and $1,500 for their school. The winner from each category will receive $10,000 for themselves and $15,000 for the school.

“Educators have advocated for the addition of a counselor category because of the vital role they play in the lives of students,” said Public Affairs Manager, Jill Reynolds. “School counselors are an essential part of the educational ecosystem and we are excited to recognize and award them for the important work they do.”

Public school teachers, principals, school counselors, school districts, school boards and private or public early childhood education facilities are all eligible to be nominated. Last year, community members across the state nominated more than 5,000 educators to encourage them to apply for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards.

Nominees are invited to complete an online application asking for written responses about education philosophy, learning experiences, and insights on key issues facing educators today. After completing the application, educators and districts are eligible to win cash prizes and grants ranging from $5,000 to $100,000.

Nominations for the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are being accepted online through October 9, and educators can submit applications until December 4.

In 2023, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards awarded more than $775,000 in cash prizes, gift cards and grants to finalists and winners. Since its inception in 2002, the program has awarded more than $13 million to Texas educators, schools, districts and early childhood centers.

Nominations are not required to apply. Educators may visit H-E-B Excellence in Education to complete an application. For additional updates, follow the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program on Facebook .

About the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards

H-E-B asks customers, Partners (employees) and community members to nominate teachers, principals, districts, early childhood facilities and school boards in Texas. Each nominee is sent an invitation to complete an application online and is asked about their professional experiences, educational philosophies and achievements both in and out of the classroom.

A team of judges reviews the applications, narrowing the field to semi-finalists. From that pool, five regional judging panels comprised of former winners, administrators, and university and community leaders not affiliated with H-E-B select 40 teacher and principal finalists. Finalists and their schools receive a cash prize of $1,000 to $2,500, depending on category.

Three separate panels select eight school districts and five early childhood facilities as finalists, awarding $5,000 in cash prizes. Up to five school boards may also be recognized and awarded $5,000 towards the district they serve. Additionally, one or more school boards may receive a special judge’s award totaling up to $25,000. Site visits are conducted to determine winners.

Teacher, principal and counselor finalists are invited to compete on a statewide level for larger cash prizes totaling more than $400,000. A statewide panel of judges, not affiliated with H-E-B, conducts a personal interview with each finalist to select winners.

Ten winners — two principals, six teachers and two counselors — are announced along with two school districts, one large and one small, a public-school board and an early childhood facility, at a celebratory dinner.

Each winning principal—one elementary school and one high school—receives $10,000 in cash for themselves and a $25,000 grant for their schools. The winning large school district receives a $100,000 cash prize and the winning small school district receives $50,000. The winning early childhood facility receives $25,000 and a school board could be awarded up to $25,000.

The two winning counselors—one elementary school and one high school—receive $10,000 in cash for themselves and $15,000 grant for their school.

The six winning teachers include one elementary and one secondary teacher in each of three categories:

The Rising Star Award — honors exceptionally promising teachers with less than 10 years of experience. These winners will each receive a $5,000 check for themselves and a $5,000 grant for their schools.

The Leadership Award — honors teachers with 10 to 20 years in the classroom. These winners will each receive a $10,000 check for themselves and a $10,000 grant for their schools.

The Lifetime Achievement Award — salutes teachers with more than 20 years of experience. These teachers will each receive $25,000 in cash for themselves and a $25,000 grant for their schools.