Learning English? Get Practice At Libraries’ ESL Conversation Circles

Are you learning to speak English? Would you like some practice in a casual, informal atmosphere? Fort Bend County Libraries presents a program for individuals of all nationalities who would like a place to practice their English language and conversation skills. The “ESL Conversation Circles” provide an opportunity for non-English-speaking people to gather in a relaxed setting, and discuss topics of their own choosing while practicing their English skills.

The ESL Conversation Circles will take place at multiple locations in the Fort Bend County library system in September. Reservations are NOT required. The schedule is as follows:

Cinco Ranch Branch Library– 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy

o Fridays, September 1, 8, and 15, 2:00-3:00 pm, Multi-purpose Room.

Mission Bend Branch Library– 8421 Addicks Clodine Road

o Wednesdays, September 13 and 27, 2:00-3:00 pm, Meeting Room.