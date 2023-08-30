How to Read and Evaluate a CBD Certificate of Analysis | Consumer Guide

What’s the one thing you look out for in a CBD product, or when weighing two options? Is it the brand, the price, the ‘organic only’ label, or maybe the one your favorite influencer is ‘using’?

While these factors can grab your attention, there’s a behind-the-scenes hero that really tells you what you’re about to buy: the Certificate of Analysis, or COA for short. If you’re skipping over this document, you’re potentially missing out on crucial information about what the product contains, in what amounts and whether it’s safe to use or not.

So let’s change that, shall we? In this guide, you’ll learn how to decipher a CBD Certificate of Analysis so you can confidently pick products that are worth your time and money.

What is a Certificate of Analysis?

A Certificate of Analysis is a document that shows the third-party CBD lab tests and results of various tests conducted on a CBD product. Think of it as the resume for your CBD oil or gummies, listing out its qualifications and any red flags you should be aware of.

So, why go through the trouble of reading a lab report? Well, the COA is more than just a piece of paper. It’s your tool for ensuring you’re getting a product that’s not only potent but also safe. It tells you what’s in the bottle—beyond what the fancy label claims, and helps you weed out low-quality items packed with harmful substances, like heavy metals or pesticides.

A Certificate of Analysis is issued by an accredited independent facility and thus the name third-party testing. This ensures there’s no bias, giving you an unfiltered view of what you’re purchasing.

Basic Components of a COA

Cannabinoid Profile

This is where you’ll see a list of all the cannabinoids present in the product, like CBD, THC, and sometimes others like CBG or CBN.

Ever wondered if a product truly has the amount of CBD it claims on the label? This section will confirm it for you. Each cannabinoid is usually listed with its concentration in milligrams per gram or milliliters, giving you a detailed view of what each dose delivers.

Terpene Profile

Terpenes are aromatic compounds found in many plants, not just hemp. In a CBD product, they can influence both the flavor and the therapeutic benefits. So, if you’re particular about the taste or you’re seeking certain health advantages, this section deserves your attention.

Contaminant Testing

Here’s where you find out if the product has passed tests for heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, and microbial contaminants. You wouldn’t eat a fruit sprayed with an unhealthy dose of pesticides, right? The same logic applies here. This section tells you if there are any harmful substances you should know about. If a product fails in this area, that’s a deal-breaker.

Other Tests

Lastly, some COAs also include additional tests, like moisture content, residual solvents, and even physical inspection results. While these might not be the first things you look at, they still provide extra layers of information that can guide your buying decision.

How to Read a COA

Verify the Lab’s Accreditation

The first thing you want to do is make sure the COA is from an accredited third-party lab. Accreditation assures you that the lab follows stringent testing methods, ensuring accurate results. You wouldn’t trust a random person off the street to give you medical advice; the same goes for lab testing. Accredited labs are the real deal, and their reports are the ones you want to trust.

Check the Batch Number and Manufacturing Date

Next, you’ll want to look for the batch number and the manufacturing date. Why? Because these details link the COA directly to the product in your hand. You want to make sure the test isn’t outdated or for a different batch, as that would defeat the purpose of reading the COA in the first place.

Assess the Cannabinoid Profile

This section gives you the lowdown on the types and amounts of cannabinoids in the product. Is the CBD concentration as high as advertised? Is the THC level below the legal limit of 0.3%? This is where you find out. And remember, the more detailed the profile, the better. You want to know what you’re getting for your money.

Look for Contaminant Testing Results

Don’t gloss over this part. The contaminant testing section tells you if the product has been screened for harmful substances like heavy metals, pesticides, and solvents. Your health is on the line, so you want to see passing grades (Pass) in this section. Any failures (Failed) here should have you putting the product back on the shelf with no second thoughts.

Consider Other Factors

Last but not least, take a look at any additional tests mentioned in the COA, like terpene profiles or moisture content. While these may not be deal-breakers, they can still influence your overall experience with the product.

Reading a COA isn’t a quick glance kind of task; it’s an in-depth review. But don’t worry, it gets easier the more you do it, and the peace of mind it offers is worth every second spent. So the next time you’re in the market for a CBD product, you know the drill: grab that COA, give it a good read, and shop like the well-informed consumer you’ve just become.