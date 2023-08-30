Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston receives awards from Boys & Girls Clubs of America at Southwest Leadership Conference in Dallas

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) has been honored with three prestigious awards from Boys & Girls Clubs of America during the recent Southwest Leadership Conference held in Dallas Aug. 22 – Aug. 25. BGCGH was recognized for its outstanding contributions to the larger organization and for its commitment to empowering and enhancing the lives of young individuals in the Houston-area community.

The Blue Spirit Award was presented to BGCGH President & CEO Kevin Hattery, which recognizes leaders who have demonstrated what it truly means to be a Club and community leader and who have gone above and beyond to make a positive, measurable impact on their clubs.

Photo Credit: Brian Aparicio

Vice President of Program Services and Operations Zenae Campbell received The Professional Association Herman Prescott Award, presented each year to an Association member whose service emulates that of one of the great visionaries of the Boys & Girls Clubs, Herman S. Prescott. The winner of this award must embrace and be an advocate for the rights and dignity of all. His or her belief in the principles of diversity, equality and empowerment must be the hallmark of their work within the Boys & Girls Club’s Movement.

Finally, the Honor Award for Program Quality in Community Collaboration was presented to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s programming department.

The annual Southwest Leadership Conference brings together leaders, stakeholders, and advocates from across the region to celebrate and acknowledge the profound influence of the Boys & Girls Clubs movement. This event serves as a platform for recognizing organizations across the Southwest region that have demonstrated exceptional dedication to youth development and community betterment.

During the conference, participants heard from industry thought leaders, attended learning sessions to spark new ideas and address key issues and learned about new resources available to benefit Clubs. Additionally, a Board track session was held to engage, educate and connect board members across organizations.

These awards are a testament to BGCGH’s impactful initiatives and dedication to transforming the lives of young people in the community. Through a range of comprehensive programs and collaborative efforts, BGCGH continues to pave the way for a brighter future for the youth of Greater Houston.