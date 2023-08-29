Texans Can Apply to be a Volunteer Member of the New Mold Assessment and Remediation Advisory Board

Texans interested in serving as volunteer members of the new Texas Department of Licensing Regulation (TDLR) Mold Assessment and Remediation Advisory Board have until September 22 to apply for one of 11 slots on the board. Members will serve staggered six-year terms.

Senate Bill 1213 (88th Legislature, Regular Session) created the board and requires that members be appointed no later than Dec. 1, 2023. The board will provide technical knowledge and industry expertise to TDLR and the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation.

Members of the new advisory board will include:

Three members who are licensed and engaged in mold assessment as consultants;

Three members who are licensed and engaged in mold remediation as contractors;

Two members who are building contractors principally engaged in home construction and who are members of a statewide building trade association;

One member who is a representative of the insurance industry;

One member who is a representative of an accredited mold training provider; and

One member who represents the public.

Board members will be appointed by the Chair of the Texas Commission of Licensing and Regulation and approved by members of the Commission.

As volunteers, members of the board are not compensated; they must cover their own expenses if they need to travel to Austin as part of their duties. Most TDLR advisory boards and commissions meet via videoconference, so any travel may be limited.

Anyone interested in serving as a member of the board can submit an application online ( https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/AdvisoryBoard/login.aspx ). TDLR will respond to all applicants.

About TDLR

TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses, and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public. Currently, the agency regulates 38 business and occupational licensing programs with almost 1,000,000 licensees across the state.