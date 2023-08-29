September Children’s Programs at Cinco Ranch Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard in Katy, will present a variety of free children’s programs – Family Story Time, Pajama Night Story Time, After-School Breaks, and others – throughout the month of September.

During Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

Family Story Time takes place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 10:15 and 11:30 am, in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. The schedule of Family Story Time activities is as follows:

September 6 and 7 – Harvest

September 13 and 14 – Space

September 20 and 21 – Five Senses

September 27 and 28 – Dance Party

Pajama Night Story Time – an evening alternative for families unable to attend during the day – will take place on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays, from 6:00 to 6:30 pm. Program dates are September 5 and 19, and the themes will be “Harvest” and “Five Senses.”

Family Fun Night will take place on the 2nd and 4th Mondays (September 11 and 25), from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., in the Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages are invited to an evening of games, building challenges, and more.

In addition to the family activities for all ages, the Cinco Ranch Branch Library also offers age-specific programs, with activities specially designed for different ages and stages of development.

Mother Goose Time — for pre-walking infants from age 1 month to 12 months – takes place on Tuesdays, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. This activity provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Attendance is limited and registration is required.

“After-School Break: Fossils” will take place on Wednesday, September 20, from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m., in Meeting Room 2. This activity is for students in grades 1 through 5. Students will learn about ancient life and fossils. Discover what makes a fossil, how fossilization happens, and dig up some fossils.

Creative Connections – activities for school-aged children in grades 4 through 8 – will take place on the 1st and 3rd Thursday, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The schedule of activities is as follows:

September 7 – Typing Class. This class will take place in the Computer Lab and registration is required .

– Typing Class. This class will take place in the Computer Lab and . September 21 – STEM Challenge.