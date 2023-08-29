KATY AARP Chapter Meeting September 12

The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, September 12th at Midway BBQ 6191 Highway Blvd in Katy.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. with a short meeting and announcements. Afterwards, singer/songwriter Tanya Courey will perform. Tanya has performed with various Country, Bluegrass, Jazz, Blues, and R&B groups. She now performs solo or with her own band in Texas restaurants, wine bars, private parties, and other events. Visitors are welcome. Allow time to purchase any food before the meeting starts.