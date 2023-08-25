Katy ISD Honored with 2023 TAEA District of Distinction Award

KATY, TX [August 24, 2023] – Katy ISD Fine Arts Department is leading the way in visual arts after being honored by the Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) with the 2023 District of Distinction Award for the third time. The recognition places Katy ISD among the top 5.5% of visual arts programs in the state. Out of 1,200 school districts and learning institutions in Texas that were eligible to apply for the prestigious award, 68 met the high standards.

“Katy ISD continually provides a well-rounded education that incorporates a visual arts curriculum that inspires student creativity and connects learners to their community and beyond,” said Susan Chiboroski, Assistant Director of Fine Arts. “The Visual Art Administrators of Texas, which is a division of TAEA, also recognized Katy ISD for its outstanding leadership in promoting the arts in its district as well as within the community,” added Chiboroski.

Katy ISD will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting as part of the TAEA Conference on November 17, 2023. The District currently has approximately 52,548 students enrolled in art courses served by 147 certified visual arts teachers.

K-12 Art Teachers at Katy ISD

