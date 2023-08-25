FRIENDS OF CINCO RANCH BRANCH LIBRARY HOST FALL BOOK SALE

The Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library will host a Fall Book Sale on Saturday, September 9, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find a lot in common at the book sale, where they will discover adult and children’s books, all at prices that are hard to beat. Most items are available for $1.00 or less. Cash or checks are accepted.

Donations of gently-used books (fiction and nonfiction adult, youth, and children’s hardback and paperback books that are clean and not torn) are always welcome and may be taken to the library throughout the year during regular business hours. Textbooks are also accepted.

Items that cannot be accepted include cassettes, VHS tapes, DVDs, CDs, encyclopedias, medical/legal/computer books older than 2019, or books that are damp, moldy, dirty, or insect-ridden.

The Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library organization is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt corporation. Donations and contributions to the Friends are tax-deductible.

The Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library organization is instrumental in funding library programs such as the children’s Summer Reading Challenge. Proceeds from the book sale and annual membership dues also help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

Membership applications will be available for people who would like to join the Friends of Cinco Ranch Branch Library.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library at 281-395-1311.