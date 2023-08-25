Federal Red Snapper Season Closes Sept. 1

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will close the private recreational angler red snapper season in federal waters at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1. After the closing date, anglers may continue to harvest up to four red snapper per day with a 15-inch minimum length limit from Texas state waters.

“In order to preserve red snapper fishing in state waters, TPWD will close the federal red snapper fishery after a 93-day season,” said Robin Riechers, TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division Director. “This season offered over two months of red snapper fishing opportunities to the people of Texas and ensures anglers can continue to reel in this iconic species for years to come. We look forward to continuing to offer longer federal red snapper seasons in the future.”

Under an agreement between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the National Marine Fisheries Service, TPWD can establish the opening and closing of the red snapper fishery in waters off Texas. TPWD uses a combination of data from creel surveys, historical landings and the iSnapper app to estimate the state’s red snapper landings each year.

Texas must close the fishery when the state’s allotted poundage is reached. Red snapper catch estimates through Aug. 21 indicate Texas’ private recreational anglers have landed the majority of the state’s 2023 allotted poundage.

New regulations relating to red snapper and other reef fish will take effect in state waters on Sept. 1. These regulations will require the use of a venting tool or rigged descending device for reef fish exhibiting signs of barotrauma. Similar regulations are already in place in federal water per the 2022 DESCEND Act.

For more information about the species, visit the red snapper information page on the TPWD website.