DPS Experiencing Vehicle Inspection System Outage

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is currently experiencing issues with the vehicle inspection system. The outage began on Aug. 23 and is ongoing. This issue does not allow stations in safety-only counties to conduct proper inspections. At this time, emission inspections are not impacted by this outage. Station license renewal applications are also unavailable.

We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. Please check DPS’ Facebook page for updates.