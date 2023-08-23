TPWD Seeks Public Comments on the 2024 Land and Water Plan

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is seeking public review and comments on its draft 2024 Land and Water Resources Conservation and Recreation Plan (Land and Water Plan).

The plan identifies goals, objectives, strategies and measurable actions to be undertaken by TPWD over the next 10 years.

“In fulfilling our mission, TPWD is committed to delivering effective natural resources stewardship and outdoor recreation programs that exemplify the highest standards of quality, service and professionalism,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D. “We view the Land and Water Plan as a critically important tool used to guide and evaluate effectiveness of the agency in delivering our mission and ensuring our programs continue to meet the needs of the state and all Texans.”

Earlier this year, TPWD solicited public and targeted feedback through an online survey of the agency’s performance and priorities. That input informed development of the draft plan, which was presented for review by the Governor-appointed Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

A request for public review and comments on the draft Land and Water Plan also launched on Aug. 23 and is scheduled to remain open through Sept. 30. Those interested can provide review and submit comments through the 2024 Land and Water Plan Draft website .

The site also offers links for two TPWD-offered public webinars, scheduled from noon-1 p.m. Sept. 1 and Sept. 8. These webinars will profile the plan and provide instructions for submitting comments.

Once public comments have been reviewed and addressed, TPWD will present a final version of the 2024 Land and Water Plan to commissioners for final review and approval at their November meeting.