Katy Mills Announces Exciting New Retailers and Openings

Katy Mills announces the addition of Onyx, Slick City, Hey Dude, Doublju, and Sephora to its dynamic lineup of retailers. These diverse concepts will be joining Katy’s leading shopping destination. Katy Mills celebrated the opening of Stacks in July. For store hours and promotions, please visit the Katy Mills website .

Coming Soon:

Slick City: Slick City Action Park is the world’s first indoor slide (with no water) and Sports Court designed for all ages. The new fun-filled, family action park features indoor slides, air courts, birthday parties, events and more.

Opening September 2023, near Tilt Studio.

Onyx: Onyx is a buy, sell, and trade location for vintage shoes, sportswear,and apparel on a nonexclusive basis including items such as “Air Jordans”, “Yeezys” and other highly sought out vintage branded sneakers from Nike, Supreme, Bape, and Anti-Social Club.

Opening September 2023, near Finish Line.

Hey Dude: Hey Dude shoes are lightweight, comfortable, and affordable shoes that are made for both men and women. They are known for their versatility and easy slip-on styles.

Opening October 2023, near Off Broadway Shoes.

Doublju: Doublju is committed to offering distinctive fashion products to customers all around the world. Doublju introduces over 1,000 new products weekly, ensuring shoppers can acquire the latest styles at budget-friendly prices.

Opening November 2023, near Burlington.

Sephora: A part of the world’s leading luxury goods group, LVMH, Sephora is a French multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products. The brand has locations in 36 markets with more than 3,000 points of sale and over 30 e-commerce sites.

Opening November 2023, near The Cheesecake Factory.

Now Open:

Stacks – Established in 2019, Stacks is a locally known food joint, that provides a new and innovative way to serve food. Today, Stacks has more than four locations across the state, proudly serving thousands of Texans every day.

Opened July 2023, near Bass Pro Shops.