Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Invites You to its October 7th Sale

The annual fall veggie/herb plant sale of Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will be Saturday, Oct. 7, in Rosenberg from 9 a.m.- noon or until sold out at the Bud O’Shieles Community Center, 1330 Band Road.

New to this year’s sale will be Green Magic broccoli, a Texas Superstar plant. Texas SuperStars are highly recommended by Texas A&M AgriLife. Learn more at https://texassuperstar.com/plants/broccoligreenmagic/index.html Green Magic produces smooth, well-domed and very attractive heads. Heads can weigh between 12 and 14 ounces and the plant has good resistance to white rust.

Other vegetable plants for sale will include varieties of broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, collards, mustard, pak choi, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce and Swiss chard.

Herb plants at the sale will include chamomile, cilantro, dill, marjoram, Mexican mint marigold, oregano, parsley, sage, salad burnet and thyme.

At the sale, Master Gardeners can answer your questions about how to grow the plants you purchase.