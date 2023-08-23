DPS Announces Arrests in Cleaning Scanning Operation

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD) continues to work to address illegal activity surrounding fraudulent vehicle inspections known as “clean scanning.”

In an effort to reduce clean scanning, RSD conducted several operations on vehicle inspection stations throughout the state where illegal activity was believed to be taking place. After the initial identification of those stations, personnel from RSD, DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and the Texas Highway Patrol (THP) conducted surveillance and made numerous arrests.

This included one such operation in the Dallas area on April 26, 2023. During this operation, DPS arrested five people and subsequently learned that department employees provided information in exchange for monetary compensation from stations suspected of criminal activity to help them avoid detection.

On Aug. 18, 2023, the Texas Rangers arrested two DPS employees for their roles in this crime. Each is now charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and has been suspended pending the results of the criminal and administrative investigations. Additionally, four non-DPS employees were also detained with potential charges pending for their possible involvement in this criminal activity.

DPS strives to maintain the highest level of integrity among its employees and will pursue prosecution for those engaging in any type of criminal activity. This is an ongoing investigation and further arrests and/or charges are expected. RSD continues to work closely with the Rangers to ensure that all illegal activity is uncovered and stopped.