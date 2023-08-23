Discover Inner Harmony And Wellness At The Moody Gardens Yoga Retreat With World-Renowned Instructor Doug Keller

Yoga Classes, Spa Discounts, Hotel Packages, and More

Prepare for a transformative and rejuvenating immersive experience at the upcoming Moody Gardens Yoga Retreat, featuring the esteemed instructor Doug Keller from October 13 to 15. Recognized by Yoga International for his expertise, Doug Keller brings over two decades of teaching worldwide, offering participants a unique opportunity to deepen their practice and embark on a journey of self-discovery and wellness. Moody Gardens provides the ideal breathtaking island setting for the event surrounded by 242 acres of lush gardens, accommodations, dining, and activities.

Consider A Weekend Wellness Retreat

Attendees can immerse themselves in a weekend filled with relaxation and fun at the Moody Gardens Hotel. The “Full Weekend Hotel Package” grants access to all four of Doug Keller’s transformative sessions: “Freedom in Your Shoulders,” “The Sturdier the Roots, the Taller the Tree,” “Loving Your Low Back in Movement and Breath,” and “As Above, So Below — Harmonized Body and Mind.” Participants opting for this package can also book services at the full-service spa enhancing their overall sense of well-being during the retreat and enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on rejuvenating services like the hydrotherapy bath, couples’ massages with aromatherapy, and more.

Live Local? Busy Schedule?

For local residents or those seeking more flexibility in their schedules or specific areas of interest, the Individual Class Pass option allows attendees to curate their experience. They can choose specific sessions that align with their interests, granting access to Doug Keller’s expertise as it aligns with their needs. This option caters to busy individuals, offering the chance to personalize their itinerary based on their wellness needs.