International Entertainment Concept The Museum Of Illusions Readies To Transport Visitors To A Perception-Defying World Of Optical Wonder As It Sets Its Houston Debut For September 1, 2023

-Iconic Museum to Collaborate with Local Muralist Donkeeboy to Display Two Works of Arts within Exhibits-

Museum of Illusions Photography (Courtesy of Ismael Quintanilla)

Previously announced to be entering the Houston market, wildly-popular global entertainment destination Museum of Illusions has now landed on an opening date of September 1st just in time to kick off the exciting Labor Day weekend. Located at 5060 West Alabama St. within the Galleria mall, MOI invites Houstonians and out-of-town visitors alike to become immersed in a world of mind-bending wonders that will leave you mesmerized. Tickets are now available at the link here .

“The museum is designed to take guests on an interactive journey into a world of illusions” said Subhi Gharbieh, Managing Partner of Beyond Entertainment Group. “We are eager to come to Bayou City and we look forward to providing a fun and educational experience for all.”

Encompassing 6,000 square feet that features over 60 exhibits, MOI Houston’s multi-faceted installations include, “Grand Illusions” – which serve as the concept’s primary attractions – include, among others, the Reversed Room, which will transfix visitors with a 180-degree change of perspective; the Tilted Room, where the surface is not quite as level as it initially appears; and the Vortex Tunnel, a pathway that provides a fun and exciting way for visitors to experience a different perception of reality. Additional perception-altering components spread throughout the exhibit area, include the Cloning Table’s confounding take on the concept of replication; and the Beuchet Chair and its spell-binding magical elements.

Engaging the local art community, the Museum of Illusions has collaborated with Houston-based artist Donkeeboy (Alex Roman Jr.) to cultivate two works of art that are bursting with color, imagination, and his trademark style that remixes pop culture. The two pieces will include his awe-inspiring ‘Wonder Frida,’ a tribute to Frida Kahlo that will be on display inside the Following Eyes exhibit and an entirely never before seen, as yet unnamed piece crafted exclusively for the Museum that will be located in the Building Illusion within the concept.

“I’m honored to collaborate with Museum of Illusions and represent a piece of the Houston art world in doing so. ‘Remixing’ things playfully is something I’ve always loved to do in my own work. Beyond that, I’m fascinated by the concept of the multiverse and letting my imagination run wild regarding what’s beyond what the eye can see. This exhibition does all that in a space that visitors can actually walk into,” said Donkeeboy (Alex Roman Jr.).

“We strive to engage the local community and leave an impact wherever we go; we are very excited about hosting Donkeeboy’s murals at the Museum of Illusions,” added Gharbieh. He concluded, “I am eager for Houstonians to feast their eyes upon two more indelible Donkeeboy works of art when the exhibit opens in a few weeks.”

Located at 5060 West Alabama St. within the Galleria mall, Museum of Illusions will be open Sundays to Thursdays from 10 am to 9 pm, and Fridays to Saturdays from 10 am – 10 pm. The ticket prices range from $23 to $30. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit MoIHouston.com or follow along on Instagram at @museumofillusions_houston.

Upon arrival, guests can park in the Galleria’s yellow and orange parking garages. Valet parking is also available at the Westin Galleria for a discounted fee.