Harmony Public Schools Slam Dunks Distracted Driving

Harmony Science Academy – Houston is taking the wheel in preventing needless traffic accidents. The school will host DUNK Distracted Driving Basketball Stunt Show Assembly featuring basketball performers along with an educational message on the dangers of distracted driving.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, in 2022, distracted drivers caused nearly one in six crashes on Texas roads resulting in 487 deaths.

This event aims to reduce teenage distracted driving with this simple theme:

D – Don’t be a distracted driver…obey laws

U – Uninterrupted attention to the road

N – Never text, Never drink and drive

K- Know your limits and ability as a driver!

The DUNK Distracted Driving Basketball Stunt Show Assembly will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at:

Harmony Science Academy – Houston

9431 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S.

Houston, TX 77099

This event is sponsored by the U.S. Army.