Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club Annual Spaghetti Lunch and Community Craft Fair

The Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club will be hosting its 2nd Annual Spaghetti Lunch and Community Craft Fair. The lunch will be held on October 21st from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department located at 2950 FM 359, Pattison, Tx 77423.

Presale tickets are $10 per plate and includes: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Salad, Bread, Dessert and a Drink. Tickets at the door will be $15 per plate.

We are still looking for vendors for the Craft Fair on October 21st which starts at 10 a.m. The Vendor registration forms are attached. All proceeds from this event benefit the Brookshire-Pattison Lions Club Charities and the local Community.

There will also be a fundraising drawing with 2 firearms. One is a Sig Sauer P365 9 mm and the other is a Sig Sauer P320 full size 9 mm. The cost of a ticket is $20 each or 6 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held on October 21st and you need not be present to win.

For more information about purchasing tickets for the lunch and gun drawing contact: Heather McConnell at hmcconnell@brookshirepattison.org.