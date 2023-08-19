Back to School Safety Reminders

Check your child’s health and wellness report card before sending them off to school

By Cynthia Abou Zeid, M.D., Pediatrics, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Stafford

Back-to-school readiness means more than new school supplies and textbooks. As parents prepare themselves and their families for the start of a new school year, there are some things to keep in mind that may help facilitate a happy and healthy year.

Ensure that your child receives a routine well-child visit that includes up-to-date vaccinations that protect against diseases before the first day of school is key.[1]

State laws determine vaccination requirements for children heading back to school. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services maintains a list[2] that generally parallels vaccines required or recommended by most states. Talk to your child’s medical provider to determine which immunizations are needed for their age and grade-level:

Depending on age, make sure your child is up to date on vaccines that protect against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis,[3] chickenpox,[4] measles, mumps, rubella,[5] polio, hepatitis A and B, meningitis, and HPV.[6]

Covid-19 immunization is recommended for all children. The number of doses depends on your child’s age and type of Covid-19 vaccine used.[7]

For influenza (flu),[8] the number of doses recommended depends on your child’s age and previous vaccination history.

A two dose series of the Human papilloma virus (HPV) immunization is recommended for children beginning at age nine, with the second dose administered at least six months later.[9] A three-shot series is recommended for those with weakened immune systems and those who start the series after their 15th birthday.[10]

Meningococcal meningitis immunization is recommended for children between the ages of 11-12, and a booster dose at age 16.[11]

Children of all ages benefit from a well-child visit before school starts. Middle school through college students might also need a sports physical exam, often required to participate in school organized sports.[12] During a sports physical, your pediatrician can review any history of concussion or head injuries and evaluate heart health.[13] This visit can also ensure their medical records and health history are up to date. [14]

Getting ready in the weeks leading up to the start of school may be stressful, but by working closely with your child’s medical provider, together you can help prevent the preventable and kick off the new school year healthfully.

[1] Easy-to-read Immunization Schedule by Vaccine for Ages 7-18 Years | CDC

[2] https://www.dshs.texas.gov/immunization-unit/texas-school-child-care-facility-immunization/texas-minimum-state-vaccine-1

[3] Vaccine Schedule for Children, 7 to 18 Years Old | CDC

[4] Vaccine Schedule for Children, 7 to 18 Years Old | CDC

[5] Recommended Vaccinations for Children 7 to 18 Years Old, Parent-Friendly Version (cdc.gov)

[6] Vaccine Schedule for Children, 7 to 18 Years Old | CDC

[7] Vaccine Schedule for Children, 7 to 18 Years Old | CDC

[8] Vaccine Schedule for Children, 7 to 18 Years Old | CDC

[9] Vaccine Schedule for Children, 7 to 18 Years Old | CDC

[10] Vaccine Schedule for Children, 7 to 18 Years Old | CDC

[11] CDC | Meningococcal Vaccination

[12] American Academy of Pediatrics | Sports Physical: When, Where, Who Should Do It?

[13] Sports Physical: When, Where, Who Should Do It? – HealthyChildren.org

[14] Sports Physical: When, Where, Who Should Do It? – HealthyChildren.org