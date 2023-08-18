Sen. Cruz Tours Stephen F. Austin State University STEM Center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today toured Stephen F. Austin State University’s Ed and Gwen Cole STEM Center and met with community and university leaders.
About the tour, Sen. Cruz said:
“It was a pleasure to meet with community and university leaders here in Nacogdoches today. It’s wonderful that the STEM Center works with K-12 students to deepen their understanding of math and science, and the labs, planetarium, observation deck are state-of-the-art. I’m excited to see what the graduates of the Ed and Gwen Cole STEM Center will contribute to our state and our nation.”
Sen. Cruz has been a dedicated fighter in the U.S. Senate for Education:
- Sen. Cruz cosponsored an amendmentin the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) that will encourage the growth of STEM-related jobs in Texas.
- Sen. Cruz believes school choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st Century and has been a passionate leader in advancing education freedom.
- Cruz successfully got his Student Opportunity Amendment, the most far-reaching federal school choice legislation ever passed, enacted into law as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This amendment expands 529 College Savings Plans to include K-12 elementary and secondary school tuition for public, private, and religious schools.
- Cruz has also fought for his Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, which would create a federal tax credit for taxpayers who donate to scholarship organizations supporting post-secondary workforce education, including trade schools and apprenticeship programs, and K-12 education. This bill focuses on making quality schooling and workforce education more affordable than ever for all Americans.
- Cruz also led the fight to fully reopen schoolsand introduced the Catch Up Our Kids Act, legislation to combat K-12 learning loss.