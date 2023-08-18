Sen. Cruz Tours Stephen F. Austin State University STEM Center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today toured Stephen F. Austin State University’s Ed and Gwen Cole STEM Center and met with community and university leaders.

About the tour, Sen. Cruz said:

“It was a pleasure to meet with community and university leaders here in Nacogdoches today. It’s wonderful that the STEM Center works with K-12 students to deepen their understanding of math and science, and the labs, planetarium, observation deck are state-of-the-art. I’m excited to see what the graduates of the Ed and Gwen Cole STEM Center will contribute to our state and our nation.”

Sen. Cruz has been a dedicated fighter in the U.S. Senate for Education: