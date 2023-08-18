Cheeky Bikini and Other Styles You Should Shop For

With summer in full swing, it is bikini season once again. Updating your bikini wardrobe is easy with the mix-and-match styles in fashion right now. There are plenty of options to choose from in all sizes and shapes, making shopping for swimwear easier than ever.

From modest coverage to barely there bikinis, there is no shortage of style. From daring barely-there coverage to suits with a little more of a modest flare, follow along for some styles to watch for bikini fashions.

Cheeky Bikini

Cheeky bikini styles are just that; they show a lot of cheeks! This style of bikini is a good look on almost anyone and flatters the derriere. They provide a little more coverage than a thong and are a pretty common sight at beaches and pools everywhere. Search “cheeky bikini” styles online for some great options. Pair with any style of bikini top to complete your mix-and-match set.

The Monokini

The original monokini was a one-piece suit that just bottomed with suspenders and left the top bare. Today’s monokini is technically a one-piece swimsuit; however, in this instance, the suit has cutouts that, when viewed from the right angle, usually from the back and side, appear to be a two-piece suit. Monokinis are easy-wear solutions for spectacular swimwear styles for up-to-the-minute fashion options.

String Bikini

The string bikini is a very popular and versatile swimsuit that is accommodating to adjust easily for extended coverage options. The top is made from triangles that slide on a string threaded through both the neck and around your body. The bottoms tie at the hips with strings that can be adjusted easily for coverage.

Bandeau Bikini

Bandeau bikinis are great for minimal tan lines, especially when paired with a thong or cheeky bottom. Bandeaus are a classic style that makes for easy on and easy off, with often just a pullover and adjust style. Bandeaus often come with decorative additions, such as ruffles across the bust for added detail. For those who are more well-endowed, there are bandeaus that have built-in underwire support to keep everything where it belongs.

Swim Tank Bikini

A swim tank bikini is valued for providing better coverage for wearers that prefer a little more modest profile. Consisting of what looks to be a cutoff tank top is a pullover style of top that is great for sports like beach volleyball, where you can give it your best game and still keep your suit in place. Coordinating bottoms can be of any style for a mix-and-match wardrobe for swimsuit options.

Style Options Abound

Take a look at cheeky bikini styles for one of the more popular styles on the beach currently. There will surely be something that catches your eye in the current offerings of bikini styles for sale in brick and motor stores and online. Try searching for the “cheeky bikini” amongst other styles to pull together a mix-and-match swimwear collection to keep you stylish all season.