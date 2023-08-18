Cast Theatrical Presents Peril on the High Seas or… Let’s Get Together and Do Launch

Booing, cheering, and throwing popcorn – Cast Theatrical’s annual melodrama is always a chaotic mess that audiences can’t seem to get enough of.

“We’ve been selling out all season, so be sure to get your tickets now,” said the show’s director, Sandy Barkerding.

Peril on the High Seas or… Let’s Get Together and Do Launch takes place aboard the H.M.S. Majestic on its way to London, and Snively Swine has disguised himself as Sir Reginald Rottentot. With the help of his sultry sidekick Aracnia Webb, the two attempt to kidnap wealthy young heiress Merry Ann Sweet. Merry Ann has fallen for the handsome waiter Cary, but he follows the ship’s rules of no fraternizing with guests. Will the two find a way to be together amidst the other fun characters aboard the ship?

Cast of Characters:

Ajay Desai as Cary Demille

Candace Blanks as Wanda Ketchum

Ivannah Bandalan as Mary Pickaxe

James Rudel as Captain Barney Kuhl

Jayson Looney as Snively Swine / Reginald

Katy Morris as Hedda Hooper

Mallory Gilani as Aracnia Webb

Michael Gallegos as Skeet Suiter

Miranda Bush as Ritzy

Mohrgan Martinez as Ditzy

Sofia Uribe as Mitzy

Sydney Novosad as Merry Ann Sweet

Tim Bauer – Sergeant Willy Ketchum

Zelda Azua – Bea Goode

Creative Team:

Director: Sandy Barkerding

Assistant Director: Alicia Meier

Stage Manager: Sylvia Powers

Performances are held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from now through August 27. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $22 each, with discounts for senior, military and student patrons. Limited tickets remain – don’t wait: www.casttheatrical.com.