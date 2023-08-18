Cast Theatrical Presents Peril on the High Seas or… Let’s Get Together and Do Launch

Booing, cheering, and throwing popcorn – Cast Theatrical’s annual melodrama is always a chaotic mess that audiences can’t seem to get enough of.
“We’ve been selling out all season, so be sure to get your tickets now,” said the show’s director, Sandy Barkerding.
Peril on the High Seas or… Let’s Get Together and Do Launch takes place aboard the H.M.S. Majestic on its way to London, and Snively Swine has disguised himself as Sir Reginald Rottentot. With the help of his sultry sidekick Aracnia Webb, the two attempt to kidnap wealthy young heiress Merry Ann Sweet. Merry Ann has fallen for the handsome waiter Cary, but he follows the ship’s rules of no fraternizing with guests. Will the two find a way to be together amidst the other fun characters aboard the ship?
Cast of Characters:
Ajay Desai as Cary Demille
Candace Blanks as Wanda Ketchum
Ivannah Bandalan as Mary Pickaxe
James Rudel as Captain Barney Kuhl
Jayson Looney as Snively Swine / Reginald
Katy Morris as Hedda Hooper
Mallory Gilani as Aracnia Webb
Michael Gallegos as Skeet Suiter
Miranda Bush as Ritzy
Mohrgan Martinez as Ditzy
Sofia Uribe as Mitzy
Sydney Novosad as Merry Ann Sweet
Tim Bauer – Sergeant Willy Ketchum
Zelda Azua – Bea Goode
Creative Team:
Director: Sandy Barkerding
Assistant Director: Alicia Meier
Stage Manager: Sylvia Powers
Performances are held at Cast Theatrical Company, 1909 Avenue G in Rosenberg from now through August 27. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $22 each, with discounts for senior, military and student patrons. Limited tickets remain – don’t wait: www.casttheatrical.com.