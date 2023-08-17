Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame Accepting Nominations Through Nov. 1

The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations of individuals and organizations who’ve made important contributions to fishing in Texas for next year’s induction into the hall of fame. Applications are being accepted through Nov. 1.

“The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is made up of a growing list of 38 individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on freshwater fishing in the state,” said Dan Kessler, TFF Hall of Fame Committee Chair. “Whether it’s an outdoor writer, pro angler, fishing club or industry leader, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize everyone helping to make Texas fishing the best it can be.”

The nominees will be evaluated by the Hall of Fame committee made up of anglers, industry professionals, fisheries biologists and organizations involved in Texas freshwater fishing. The committee will choose the inductee based on the following criteria: ethics, leadership and commitment, unselfish contributions to the sport, scope of impact on freshwater fishing and fishing/fisheries management expertise and overall impact. The honoree will be announced in spring 2024 and be officially inducted during a special ceremony and banquet in the fall.

“We are excited to review all of this year’s nominations and welcome the newest inductee into this prestigious group of individuals and organizations that have contributed so much to the world class fishing that Texas offers,” Kessler added.

“Mr. Crappie” Wally Marshall of Anna – the 2023 inductee – will officially be inducted at the annual Hall of Fame banquet this October at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments and promotion of the sport.

Following his induction, a video highlighting Mr. Crappie will be available at TPWD’s YouTube Channel on the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame playlist. The video will also air on the Texas Parks and Wildlife PBS television show.

The recently remodeled Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame is housed at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) in Athens. Its mission is to “recognize and honor those who have made a lasting contribution to freshwater fishing in Texas, and to foster a sense of appreciation, awareness and participation in the sport of fishing.” TFFC will close temporarily for major renovations August 28 until the spring of 2025. This closure will also necessitate the temporary closure of the Hall of Fame exhibit.