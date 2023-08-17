Katy ISD Welcomes Back More Than 94,000 Students on the First Day of School

District Opens Two New Elementary Schools



KATY, TX [August 18, 2023] – Katy ISD embarks on a new academic year in which providing every student with a world-class education continues to be a priority. When the morning bell ran across the District, more than 94,000 students were welcomed back to their designated campuses. The District also proudly opened not one, but two brand-new campuses, Faldyn Elementary and Youngblood Elementary, located in the growing northwest quadrant. Three existing campuses, Katy Elementary, Winborn Elementary and Schmalz Elementary, underwent renovations this summer, making the start of the school year even more exciting for some students.

“We’ve been growing significantly in Katy ISD for many years. We are currently at about 94,000 students and by about 2030 we should have about 100,000 students. When the District is fully built out we will have about 118,000 students,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools at Katy ISD. “Families are coming to Katy and it’s because of the schools,” added Gregorski.

The two new state-of-the-art campuses, are designed to serve over 1,000 students and include leading-edge technology, collaborative spaces for learning, energy-efficient components, learning stairs and other features to support academic excellence. As with all Katy ISD campuses, these two new schools also include the latest safety and security mechanisms and features recommended by the Texas School Safety Center.

The Faldyns have been a fixture in the Katy ISD school community for as long as most can remember. They have contributed a combined 66 years of service to support public education. The Youngbloods have been dedicated to the field of education for decades and have demonstrated a passion for students, staff and the community of Katy ISD through a collective 77 years of service.

Video News Release (VNR) with Superintendent Interview at Faldyn Elementary

Photo Gallery of First Day of School at Katy ISD