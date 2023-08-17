Cruz, Lummis, Others Highlight Concerns with Changes to the Endangered Species Act

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), in conjunction with Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Environment and Public Works Committee Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), and 14 other senators, led a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to highlight their concerns with proposals to roll back crucial reforms to the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The senators sent this letter after the Biden administration announced it would make changes to the ESA, which would create more red tape and overly burdensome regulations. The senators also asked for the comment period on these proposals to be extended to give those impacted by the regulations enough time to address their concerns.

“We urge your agencies to fully consider the impact these proposed rules will have on communities across the nation. Instead of returning the ESA to an overly burdensome and ineffective statute, the Biden administration must prioritize efforts that empower private landowners and other stakeholders to achieve the goal of removing species from the ESA list,” the Senators said in the letter.

Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) also signed the letter.