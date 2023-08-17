6 Facts and Stats About Truck Accidents You Should Be Aware Of

Truck accidents have been on the rise for quite some time now. The government has taken a lot of measures to reduce truck accidents, like imposing hours of service rules. Despite all that, truck accidents continue to rise. It can mean only one thing—the rules haven’t been executed properly.

Truck accidents happen due to many reasons, such as driver negligence, mechanical defects, improper cargo loading, etc. The following are the common parties that can be held liable for truck accidents:

Truck Driver

Trucking Company

Cargo Loading Company

Truck Manufacturer

Truck Mechanic

If you have been a victim of a truck accident, one of these 5 parties must be responsible. File a lawsuit against the negligent party. You must have a lawyer by your side to protect your rights and obtain fair compensation. When choosing a truck accident attorney, make sure they have experience dealing with truck accident cases. Experience is very important when it comes to personal injury claims.

6 Stats and Facts About Truck Accidents

Knowing more about truck accidents can give you insight into the severity of the issue. Following are some truck accident statistics that will shock you.

5,700 trucks were involved in fatal crashes. In the year 2021 alone, 5,700 fatal truck accidents occurred in the US. This is an 18% increase from 2020. This proves that enough action hasn’t been taken. 117,300 trucks were involved in injury crashes. This is a 12% increase from 2020. In 2008, only 66,000 trucks were involved in injury crashes. The increase in the number of trucks operating in the US is also a reason for this increase. 5,788 people died in truck accidents. This is a 17% increase from 2020 and has increased by 47% in the last year. When compared to other drivers, truck drivers are pretty safe. Other vehicle drivers and occupants account for 72% of deaths. Trucks are huge when compared to an average car. A truck can completely crush a car with enough speed. So other drivers are at a higher risk than truck drivers. 4% of trucks involved in fatal accidents were carrying hazardous cargo. This statistic is a bit scary. Accidents involving trucks that carry hazardous cargo can be dangerous not only to the parties involved but to their surroundings as well. In some cases, it can have a long-term impact on the environment. Mechanical defects are the most common cause of truck accidents. Contrary to popular belief, DUI is not the most common reason for truck accidents. Mechanical defects, especially tire and brake defects, are the leading causes of truck accidents.

What to Do After an Accident

The actions you take following an accident can significantly improve your chances of obtaining fair compensation. Filing a lawsuit following a truck accident is important since it is basically the only way to recover your losses. Following are the actions you need to take after a truck accident:

Seek medical attention

File a police report

Exchange information with the other party

Get contact information of witnesses

Consult a truck accident lawyer

File a claim

The lawyer you hire will take care of other things. They will investigate the accident, collect evidence, draft a demand letter, negotiate with the insurance company, and obtain fair compensation for you.

Wrapping Up

The government should take more actions to control truck accidents since what they have been doing till now obviously hasn’t worked. Filing personal injury claims and holding the negligent party accountable can help reduce truck accidents. It can help you, the government, and society. If you have been a victim of a truck accident, do the right thing and get in touch with an experienced lawyer.