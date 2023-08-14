There is No Prevention of Mental Decline From Crosswords and Puzzles

Multiple studies have shown that regularly participating in activities like puzzles and word games can effectively postpone the onset of memory decline. This has led many scientists to believe that they have found a way to prevent dementia.

However, recent findings indicate that such belief might need reconsideration, as new research has revealed that doing a difficult crossword(the likes LA Times Crossword) or a hard Sudoku game will not prevent the loss of mental abilities that comes with aging.

According to a group of Scottish researchers whose study appeared in the BMJ, brain-training exercises, such as learning a foreign language or solving puzzles, may not actually lower the risk of dementia, contrary to what scientists have claimed before.

The authors of the study say that engaging in such activities may not serve as a preventive measure, although they could still offer a higher level of cognition from which any decline could occur. So, they are beneficial, but will not stop the impairment of brain functions caused by aging.

The research involved 498 individuals who were born in 1936. They underwent a collective intelligence assessment at the age of 11. The Scottish Council for Research in Education meticulously maintained those records. When the research team conducted the second study, they invited those very same participants when they were at around the age of 64.

Over the ensuing 15 years, they underwent multiple follow-up tests focusing on memory and cognitive functions. Roger Staff, the head of medical physics at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and an honorary lecturer at the University of Aberdeen, was the one leading the tests.

The researchers emphasized that their study is purely observational, making it impossible to draw a causal conclusion.

James Pickett, the head of research at the Alzheimer’s Society in the UK, pointed out that it’s important to also consider other factors, because dementia has become the most significant cause of mortality among diseases in the UK. Hence, investigating potential factors that could diminish the risk of encountering this serious condition is a fundamental step towards overcoming it.

He also said that while participating in activities like ‘brain games’ such as Sudoku may not have a direct preventive effect on dementia, there is supporting evidence indicating that maintaining a habit of regular mental challenges contributes to bolstering the brain’s ability to resist diseases.

According to him, practices beneficial for the heart also positively impact the brain, and there are alternative approaches to decreasing the likelihood of dementia. These include adopting a healthy lifestyle, consuming a well-rounded diet, refraining from smoking and alcohol consumption, and engaging in regular physical activity.

Recently, the Alzheimer’s Society has introduced a game app called GameChanger, which is designed to engage the mind. While the app “won’t reduce the risk of dementia,” Pickett said, using it can foster comprehension of cognitive shifts and distinguish between cognitive decline and dementia.

In the future, he envisions that the GameChanger project might identify individuals displaying initial indicators of cognitive decline and encourage their participation in studies and trials, with the aim of potentially preventing the progression into dementia.