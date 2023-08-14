By: Siya Halapeti-Tompkins High School

In a rapidly changing world, the power of engagement becomes increasingly apparent. The Borgen Project, an organization created to downsize poverty through mobilizing our congressmen, has highlighted this through its foundational values. As I worked as an intern for the organization, I realized the key beliefs of the organization is one that will transform the global world as we know it. The organization believes that global poverty should be at the forefront of U.S. foreign policy through 3 main ways:

Advocacy

Every individual is encouraged to join hands with the Borgen Project in order to advocate for those that do not have access to the same opportunities and resources as we do. So, what can we do to remedy that situation? Amplify voices for effective advocacy by using the Borgen Project as a gateway to your congressmen and engage with policymakers to secure their support for poverty-reducing legislation. By doing so, we will be one step closer to creating a just and equitable world.

Global Connectivity

The digital world has urged a state of global connectivity, allowing for our impacts here to be recognized globally due to the multitude of ways we can contribute to lessening global poverty even from here in Katy. Through online platforms, we can continue to carry the valuable mission of the Borgen Project to make waves of impact on communities by mobilizing people across the globe to continue to make poverty a political priority.

Education

Advocacy is not necessarily a one-way to issuing a message. For the message to be relayed effectively, a relationship has to be built with policy-makers to show the Borgen Project’s determination to alleviate the conditions of individuals living in poverty. The Borgen Project offers that education on how citizens can use their skills to communicate back and forth with policy makers and the government to further mobilize their power in advocating for the underserved.

Not only does the Borgen Project offer an avenue to benefit the agenda of mitigating global poverty, but it also benefits the United States in terms of domestic agenda. Realizing the U.S. dependence on the growth of a developing country is important to realize that if the United States does assist in aiding foreign countries; our market will continue to grow stronger as well.

To conclude, in uniting under the banner of the Borgen Project, we can see a future where poverty’s grip on developing countries is loosened through key components including advocacy, education, and global connectivity. Utilizing these components while assisting the Borgen

Project will build a more promising future for all parties involved. For more information on how you can get involved and contribute to the efforts of the Borgen Project, visit: https://borgenproject.org/

To donate, visit my fundraising page: Siya Halapeti’s Fundraising Page