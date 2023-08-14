Single Tickets for Houston Grand Opera’s 2023-24 Season Now on Sale 

HGO’s 2023-24 mainstage season features six operas including a highly anticipated world premiere, Wagner’s final masterpiece, a new staging of a family-friendly classic, and beloved audience favorites

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is now offering single tickets to the 2023-24 season at HGO.org . HGO’s powerhouse mainstage season is comprised of 34 performances across six productions. It will bring a world premiere opera based on a little-known true story of the Civil War, Intelligence; the company’s first presentation of Wagner’s Parsifal since 1992; a new staging of The Sound of Music co-produced by HGO and the Glimmerglass Festival; and popular classic operas Falstaff, Madame Butterfly, and Don Giovanni.

“As we approach the opening of a new season, our anticipation grows every day,” says HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor. “We’re going all out for our city this year. Each of these six masterful operas will reveal its own indelible truth, brought to light by the finest artists, musicians, and creatives in the world. Whether you join us for one amazing performance or all six, we cannot wait to welcome you to the theater for an unforgettable experience.”

For the first time in its history, HGO will open its season with a world premiere: the company-commissioned opera Intelligence , created by acclaimed composer Jake Heggie , librettist Gene Scheer , and director/choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar , founder of the Urban Bush Women . Shared through a fusion of music, words, and dance and inspired by historic events, Intelligence tells the story of two women—Elizabeth Van Lew, from a prominent Confederate family, and Mary Jane Bowser, born into slavery in the family’s household—who form a secret pro-Union spy ring. As they change the course of history together, Mary Jane uncovers secrets of her own history and identity. The sensational cast will be led by mezzo-soprano and Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio alumna Jamie Barton as Elizabeth and soprano Janai Brugger in her company debut as Mary Jane, with J’Nai Bridges as the mysterious Lucinda. They will be joined by eight dancers from the Urban Bush Women, with acclaimed conductor Kwamé Ryan also making his company debut at the podium. (Oct. 20 to Nov. 3)

HGO is also planning a host of world-class performances beyond the mainstage. On September 14, 2023, the company will present the annual Butler Studio Showcase, an intimate evening of operatic scenes performed by members of the company’s internationally acclaimed emerging artist training program, the Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio.

On February 2, 2024, the company will present the 36th annual Concert of Arias, the live final round of the Eleanor McCollum Competition for Young Singers, which brings young singers from around the world to Houston following a rigorous audition process. HGO holds this popular event each year to identify candidates for the Butler Studio program.

From February 16 to 18, 2024, the HGO-commissioned chamber opera The Big Swim, created by composer Meilina Tsui and librettist Melisa Tien, will make its world premiere at the Asia Society Texas Center. The new work—which shares the story of the Jade Emperor and the Great Race between the 12 animals that became the symbols of the Lunar New Year calendar—will be presented as part of the Asia Society’s Lunar New Year festivities.

On March 8, 2024, HGO will present the fifth annual Giving Voice, its popular celebration of Black artists in opera created by international tenor Lawrence Brownlee, at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. Held during Women’s History Month, this year’s event will shine a spotlight on Black women in opera and feature a roster of to-be-announced guest artists. Tickets will be available in early 2024.

Expanding access to the operatic art form with all Houstonians remains one of HGO’s first priorities. The company’s popular Opening Nights for Young Professionals (ONYP) series will continue to offer subscriptions starting at $180 for the entire season and include exclusive season extras. In addition to single tickets and full subscriptions, HGO also has announced several options for three-opera subscriptions, including flexible “build your own” three-packs, and will continue to offer special ticket prices for students and groups.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the organization, visit HGO.org or call the Houston Grand Opera Box Office at 713-228-6737.