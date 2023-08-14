Lincoln Electric Welder 140: A Guide to Professional Welding

Welding is a great skill for anyone to learn. It can be useful in maintaining a home and vehicle, as well as other applications in one’s life. Taking the additional steps to become a professional welder can be a very lucrative option. There is a great need for professional welders all across the country. This guide will give a rough outline of what needs to be done to become a professional welder.

The Right Equipment

Before beginning any welding, the right equipment needs to be acquired. The first piece of equipment needed is the welder. A lincoln electric welder 140 is a great option for starting. This unit is capable of MIG welding and DC TIG welding. It offers a single button for easy selection changes. It is lightweight and portable to ensure easy use for the new welder.

Some safety equipment will be needed before using the welder. Safety glasses and an auto-darkening helmet are the best options for providing complete eye protection while working with a welder. Welding gloves and a fire-resistant jacket are also strongly recommended to prevent burns.

Welders also need various tools and materials for the actual welding. The type of material used to weld often depends on the type of welding being performed and the material being welded. Some other tools, such as pliers, clamps, magnets, grinders, and respirators, may also be necessary.

Another important aspect of welding is welding in the right place. All welding should be performed in a well-lit area. The brighter the area, the better it will be due to the darkening of the welding helmet. All welding should be performed away from any flammable materials to stay safe while working.

The Learning Process

It is possible to learn to weld without formal training or classes. Many states do not require certification or licensure to work as a welder. Although simply picking up a welder and working with different materials will help beginners understand the process, it will not teach the proper welds needed to be a professional.

Fortunately, there are books, guides, and even videos available online to help the self-starter learn all there is to know about welding. These resources can be a cost-effective method for getting started in the field. It even makes it easy to learn at one’s own pace.

Although learning alone is an option, it is always recommended to take a standard course in person. These courses can offer tips and tricks one would not find in a guide or video. These classes can even offer the certification needed to prove a welder’s skillset. The American Welding Society is also a great resource for certification and membership.

Important Types of Welds

There are a variety of important welds professional welders must learn. Most beginners will start with MIG welding as it is an easy type to learn. Metal inert gas(MIG) welding is a type of arc welding that uses a solid wire electrode. Tungsten inert gas(TIG) welding is also a type of arc welding but uses a non-consumable tungsten electrode. TIG welding is a more precise form of welding.

There is also stick, flux, plasma arc, and oxy-acetylene welding. As one continues their education, they can learn all these forms of welding and when they should be used. With some time and effort, almost anyone can learn to be a professional welder.