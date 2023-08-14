Aristoi Classical Academy Hires New Founding Headmaster, Continues Expansion Plans

Aristoi Classical Academies, a network of K-12 public charter schools based in Katy, announces Mr. John Creech as the new founding headmaster for the upcoming Houston-area expansion campus. With three campuses in the Katy and Cypress areas, Aristoi is expanding its charter school network, with an anticipated new school opening in August 2024-2025. Aristoi’s goal is to make Classical Liberal Arts education available to families throughout the Greater Houston area.

A trained lawyer, Creech was Headmaster in another classical charter network, an Assistant Head of School at The Atonement Academy in San Antonio, a founding faculty member at Western Academy in Houston, and a founding editor of The Imaginative Conservative, an online periodical published by The Center for the American Idea.

“We are thrilled to continue to provide the Houston area with a deep, rich, quality, classical education that forms the whole child,” says Matthew D. Watson, Aristoi’s Superintendent. “Mr. Creech is a thoughtful educator with a long history in liberal arts education who exemplifies a passion for truth, goodness, and beauty, which is vital to Aristoi’s mission.”

“To provide a free, superior education and make it available to every single student willing to take on this endeavor is a top priority. Aristoi’s mission, vision, and philosophy align with my own values. I am honored to be a part of this mission and look forward to opening Aristoi’s doors for the community and families,” states Creech.

The additional Houston-area campus supports Aristoi’s mission to provide an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages students to develop a passion for learning. The new location will be named this fall.

Creech received a BA in Philosophy with minor concentrations in English and Classics from the University of St. Thomas, completed doctoral coursework in Philosophy at Rice University, and earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston Law Center.