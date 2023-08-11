High School Senior Publishes Children’s Book to Spread Data Literacy

By: Feeding Creativity

In today’s data-driven world, understanding and interpreting data is a vital skill in all aspects of life. Data is used in every career, and it is important for society to be data literate.

Kathleen Yu, a Senior at Seven Lakes High School, is a passionate data literacy advocate. While tutoring younger students, she noticed that they lacked an understanding of important data concepts. In an effort to address the data literacy gap amongst younger students, Kathleen wrote and illustrated Data Literacy for Kids, the first of its kind: a children’s book all about data.

Her book is dedicated towards spreading data literacy among young students and inspiring them to use data to solve problems, make informed decisions, and create a positive impact. Data Literacy for Kids conveys challenging data concepts through colorful illustrations and hands-on activities. Through her book, young children will learn how to collect, visualize, and use data in a simple, fun, and interactive way.

“As an avid digital artist, I wanted to use my creativity to address the data literacy gap, especially in young children,” says Kathleen. “I am excited to make a social impact within the data literacy movement.” Her children’s book has been given a professional 5-star review by Readers’ Favorite and is currently being distributed nationwide as well as internationally to underserved elementary schools in Guatemala and Africa. Her book is available for purchase on Amazon. All proceeds from the book go towards Feeding Creativity, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Kathleen, with a mission to cultivate creativity to drive innovation in all career fields.

“When I was younger, I loved making things with my hands. I would make all sorts of crafts with both art supplies and household items. I definitely think my exploration played a significant role in developing my creativity today.” Kathleen says. Our technology and AI-centered society has suppressed creativity in children, and instead of exploring their creativity, young children tend to spend endless hours scrolling on devices. Creativity is indispensable no matter what industry, and it is necessary to nurture it in youth.

Feeding Creativity has national chapters in Texas and California, where volunteers organize free arts & crafts and hands-on STEM workshops at local libraries and host donation drives for underserved communities globally. The organization is rapidly growing and the officer teams are working on new ideas and events to create an impact within communities. If you would like to support our mission, please contact us at info@feedingcreativity.org or make online donations through easy, secure, and tax-deductible transactions on Feeding Creativity’s website.