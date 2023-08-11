Another Broken Egg Cafe Elevates Brunch Experience in Katy, TX

Nation’s Leading Upscale Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Restaurant Brand Continues Nationwide Expansion with Katy, TX Location

Katy, Texas– Another Broken Egg Cafe is ushering in an unmatched, exceptional brunch experience to those who love Southern-inspired food and amazing customer service in South Texas with the opening of its newest location in Katy.

Known for its Southern-inspired menu offerings with innovative twists and signature cocktails, Another Broken Egg Cafe is situated at 20950 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX 77449, across from the Katy Mills Mall. This is the brand’s 90th location nationwide, and 10th in the state of Texas.

The location is the first for Shahir Amin of Mas New Venture, LLC with Another Broken Egg Cafe. Amin and Mas New Venture, LLC have plans to bring five cafes to Texas.

“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of opening our Another Broken Egg Cafe and bringing a delightful dining experience to our local community,” said Shahir Amin. “We cannot wait to share our modern takes on classic Southern-Inspired food and warm hospitality with our surrounding community.”

Offerings at the Katy location include core menu items with broad fan appeal like the Shrimp ‘N Grits, Chicken & Waffles, Lobster and Brie Omelette, Huevos Rancheros, Southern Chicken Sandwich and more. In addition, kids can enjoy classic breakfast offerings including Chocolate Chip Pancakes with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, the French Toast Sampler or the Little Rooster (scrambled egg, fresh seasonal fruit, English muffin and baked bacon). The new location also features an enticing and modernized environment where gourmet food and beverages – including a full bar with signature cocktails, mimosas and bloody marys – come together to create a highly memorable dining experience for all.

“We’re excited to expand Another Broken Egg Cafe’s presence for Texas residents and elevate their brunch experience,” said Paul Macaluso, CEO and President of Another Broken Egg Cafe. “Shahir has shown his passion and commitment to the continued growth of the brand and serving the Katy community. On behalf of the entire team, I’d like to congratulate him on his upcoming opening and we look forward to many more in the future.”

Open for breakfast, brunch and lunch, Monday through Sunday, 7 A.M. to 2 P.M. Another Broken Egg Cafe showcases chef-inspired dishes that celebrate the indulgence of the breakfast and brunch experience through the finest, high-quality ingredients and hand-crafted cocktails. In addition to its signature Southern-inspired cuisine, the brand boasts a diverse menu that includes gluten-friendly, vegetarian and other offerings to meet dietary needs.

For guests on-the-go Another Broken Egg Cafe offers online ordering with convenient takeout and delivery options to the surrounding community, as well as small and large group catering.

For more information about Another Broken Egg Cafe Katy visit https://www.anotherbrokenegg.com

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe of America Franchising, LLC (Another Broken Egg Cafe®) is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Celebrating indulgence through the finest, high-quality ingredients, the brand is one of the fastest-growing, daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 85 locations in 15 states and dozens more in development. With over 26 years of experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was named a “Top Food Franchise” by Entrepreneur Magazine and Franchise Business Review in 2022 and featured in FSR Magazine’s “NextGen 25 Report” in 2023. The brand is well-positioned for expansive growth after implementing several new full bar and culinary initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and increase profits for individual cafes.