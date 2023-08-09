Urban South Brewery to Host End of Summer Dream Bash on August 26 in Houston

Urban South Brewery is celebrating the end of summer with its ultimate End of Summer Bash on Saturday, August 26, at 1:00 p.m. at the Houston taproom. Houston residents can look forward to live music performances, specialty tropical cocktail releases, kid-friendly water activities, photo ops, a costume contest, and more. The end-of-summer event will also feature a vendor market shop supporting local businesses.

“Considering temperatures in Houston have reached record numbers, we are thrilled to close off one of the hottest summers in the city by hosting this end-of-summer celebration, ” said Anna Jensen, Director of Houston Operations at Urban South Brewery. “We envision attendees rocking their best summer looks, kicking back on beach towels, and enjoying fun live music with some of Urban South’s best beer and cocktail options.”

Urban South Brewery is dedicated to bringing fun, family-friendly events to its taproom year-round. The end-of-summer bash is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Attendees will have time to enjoy all the activities from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.